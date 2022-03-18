We need a Rest solution – quickly

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Speaking at a meeting with UK Government Minister Iain Stewart (see front page) Argyll business representatives outlined the urgent need for a solution at the Rest – faster than the 10-year plan outlined by Transport Scotland.

Hugh Nicol, Argyll Estates factor

Aside from Inveraray Castle, the estate operates a 200-unit caravan park.

Mr Nicol said: ‘A key part of tourism is being able to tour. If you can’t follow a particular route, you’ll go somewhere else.

‘People looking to invest in a caravan will visit perhaps three times. If they are diverted or sit in queues at the Rest for half an hour, they’ll take their money elsewhere.’

Duncan McAllister, Glenbarr Farm and NFU Scotland Argyll and the Isles regional chair

‘With 200,000 sheep and 20,000 head of cattle going over that road, when there are delays with an extra hour of travel, from a welfare point of view that is intolerable.’

Stressing the industry’s fragility, he added: ‘All the milk from Kintyre’s 27 dairy farms now goes over the Rest. When the CalMac Clyde ferry is off, all of Bute’s milk has to use the A83 as well.’

Loch Fyne Oysters finance director, Donna Irwin

Loch Fyne Oysters not only relies on the Rest to bring goods in and take products out, but also to bring customers to the restaurant.

‘A lot of our customers come from the Glasgow area so it badly affects us when the Rest is closed.

‘We have to get product out to Larkhall and the airport to meet customer orders across the UK and abroad.

‘It’s really important we get fish and shellfish out as fresh as possible to fulfil our orders.’

Kenny MacLeod, Director of MacLeod Construction Ltd

‘We now find that squads travelling from the central belt won’t come any more. We also find that other professionals are not keen to come to Argyll because they can’t guarantee to get back at a particular time.

‘It is affecting the building of houses in Argyll.’

Mr MacLeod added: ‘It’s a disgrace that the Rest has reached this stage. If it was a building site it would be shut down.

‘Why are we running under a place where 100,000 tonnes could come down on top of us? There is going to be a serious accident there.’

Iain Catterwell, Argyll Timber Transport Group

Argyll produces 10 per cent of the UK’s softwood. Most of this goes through the central belt, so if the Rest is closed it’s a disaster.

‘At this week’s prices, using the long diversion via Crianlarich it would add £55 per lorry. Timber is high volume, low margin so anything that increases costs is a problem.’