Thought for the Week, March 18 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Spring is around the corner

As our planet continues its journey around the sun we notice that the

days are lengthening.

It is not so dark in the morning and the daylight is extending in the evening. In other words, we are leaving winter behind and spring is around the corner.

Although winter brings dark days it also has wonderful surprises on clear nights when the stars seem to dance in the sky and with planets making appearances from time to time.

However we must focus on spring. That is where we are just now. This is

the time of new birth. Shoots are appearing through the ground. Buds

are beginning to form.

Trusting from previous years we plant seeds in the knowledge that they will probably germinate and grow into plants before too long. It’s all an amazing process as new life forms.

Are the churches still living in dark days or are there signs of new life? Alas in so many places it looks like the former with declining membership rolls and constant struggles to keep going. Given the right conditions however, growth is virtually unstoppable. We see that from the way the grass grows week after week.

So what are the churches doing to prevent growth? Are they ploughing the same furrow over and over again or are they looking for fresh ways to cultivate interest?

It’s not easy but if we resist change it’s going to become even harder.

Springtime invites us to take a fresh look at things and sharpen up our prospects for the future. We shouldn’t be afraid to look at things afresh.

That’s when we discover new ideas. New ideas bring new life. Let’s be positive about the future.

David O McEwan, St Kiaran’s Scottish Episcopal Church, Campbeltown.