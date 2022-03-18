Recognition for Peter – a shinty stalwart

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A man with strong Argyll connections has been named Mowi Volunteer of the Year for 2021 by the Camanachd Association.

Peter Jackson of Kilmallie is a well-known and respected face in shinty, but his story in the sport began in Strachur.

With family roots in the Borders, ‘Big Peter’ played shinty and football through school in Strachur and Dunoon and became a pillar in defence for Strachur and District Shinty Club through the 1970s and ’80s.

He and his brother Robert were mainstays in the club’s most successful period in the first half of the 1980s and Peter arguably enjoyed the match of his career in snuffing out the threat of Newtonmore’s much-vaunted forward line in the 1983 Camanachd Cup semi-final, which Strachur won 2-0.

Having moved many years ago to the Fort William area, he took an interest in Kilmallie and became a stalwart of the club, managing various teams from youth to senior over the years.

Peter is now retired and does a power of work maintaining the club’s facilities and playing surface.

He also attends every game from primary school all the way to the first team.

A friend said of Peter: ‘Shinty is Peter’s life and always has been. I can’t think of a better person to be recognised for all his efforts over the years.’