Plans for wind farms either side of Tarbert

Two new wind farms could be sited on the hills around Tarbert and Skipness if planning applications are successful.

German-owned Energiekontor UK Ltd has submitted an application to the Scottish Government for Rowan Wind Farm, which would be situated on the hills at the head of West Loch Tarbert between Glenralloch and Ormsary in the vicinity of Loch Chaorainn.

The application is for 13 turbines with a maximum blade tip height of 200m and the capacity to generate 85.8MW plus 5MW of battery storage.

Ahead of the official closing date of April 4 for public representations, the Rowan Wind Farm applicant held a drop-in session on March 14 at Tarbert Village Hall, complete with maps, sight lines and mock-ups of the installation’s possible visual impact.

Speaking at the event, EnergieKontor’s project manager for Rowan Wind Farm Craig Potter pointed out that the turbines would be set in a ‘bowl’ in the hills, limiting the visual impact.

Mr Potter said: ‘The application is at an early stage and things could change, but we think it is well-situated. We also plan to create a public access route and car park once construction is complete.’

Should the application be successful, the company is planning to create a directory of local businesses for supply sub-contractors on the site.

Submitted at almost the same time was a separate application to the Scottish Government for Earraghail Renewable Energy Development, by Scottish Power Renewables.

Situated behind Skipness village in the hills between Skipness and Tarbert, this would include 13 turbines, blade tip height 180m. Generating capacity would be 78MW from turbines, plus 5MW solar panels and including 25MW battery storage.

Public representations for this application close on Sunday April 3.

Tarbert and Skipness Community Council (TSCC) has just recently received environmental statements for the applications and has yet to take a view on them.

But community councillor Bob Chicken said: ‘EnergieKontor has held two in-person consultations in Tarbert as well as online ones and has been okay to deal with.’

He added that Scottish Power Renewables seems to offer just online consultation for Earraghail, saying: ‘We appreciate that Covid is a factor, but they appear rather reluctant when it comes to offering any form of effective community engagement.’

Mr Chicken continued: ‘TSCC is concerned about the cumulative negative effect of windfarm development on tourism in general and marine tourism in particular.

‘The wild landscape visible on sea routes and ferry routes around our area are likely to be seriously affected by both developments, particularly when combined with existing and approved windfarms.

‘We hope that both developers will do all they can to improve environmental mitigation.’

Robert McPhail of Tarbert Castle Trust, said: ‘We met local representatives of Rowan wind farm this week and can confirm that the planning application includes illustrations confirming that the turbines should not be visible from the castle scheduled monument.’