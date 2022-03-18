Mid Argyll households ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Homeowners throughout Mid Argyll have this week pledged to throw open their doors to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

Community groups have pulled together to share information and compile a list of householders keen to host refugees.

In addition, people with expertise on immigration matters, transport, schools and health services have offered to play a vital role in welcoming Ukrainians to Argyll.

Tayvallich resident Lynne Milne invited neighbours interested in hosting Ukrainian refugees to a meeting in her home after 18 households got in touch offering to help.

She said: ‘We were impressed, but not surprised, by the local response to the Ukraine refugee crisis. It’s humbling to see so many wanting to help people fleeing from war, and we have to remember they are fleeing for their lives – they need safe space. What safer place is there than Argyll.’

At the meeting offers were made for help with social services and employment as well as access to education and mental health support in addition to accommodation.

Positive Action in Housing chief executive Robina Qureshi attended the meeting via a Zoom link to share her experience of working to house refugees in Glasgow for more than 20 years and to share her organisation’s hosting site: www.roomforrefugees.com

While commending the Tayvallich community for their efforts in coming together to support Ukrainians she expressed concern about the UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.

‘The UK is the only European country insisting on visas for people fleeing this war,’ she said. ‘It’s like standing at the door to a burning building and barring people from escaping unless they’ve got the right paperwork.

‘Frankly, the best thing anybody in the UK can do to help Ukrainians is protest against this scheme; write to your MPs and demand that they remove this obstacle immediately.’

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara also expressed disappointment with the UK government’s response, but praised the compassion being shown by communities.

He told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘The response from the people of Argyll and Bute to the dreadful invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin, has been incredible.

‘The compassion and kindness extended to those fleeing a horrific war has been heartening to see, and a number of constituents have already been in touch with me looking for more information on hosting Ukrainian refugees when they make it to the UK.

‘The UK Government response to the Ukrainian refugees has been woeful and I am pleased to hear the announcement of the Homes for Ukraine Scheme.

‘We are still in the very early days and I am seeking more information from the UK Government, this week asking Michael Gove MP, secretary of state for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, directly in the House of Commons about the ‘super sponsor’ scheme proposed by the first minister of Scotland and first minister of Wales which aims to extend the scheme further and faster with less bureaucracy.

‘I will continue to press the UK Government for more information, and I hope to be in a position to share more as it becomes available in the coming days and weeks.’

Mr O’Hara added: ‘Just as the people of Argyll and Bute have done before, most recently when Syrian families found shelter here, we stand ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees.

‘I met with the chief executive of Argyll and Bute Council last Friday and know that it too stands ready play its part, as it did magnificently with the Syrian families.

‘If anyone has specific queries, please feel free to contact my office and we will help point you in the right direction.’

Argyll and Bute Council stated its position after being contacted by the Argyllshire Advertiser.

A spokesperson said: ‘We are deeply concerned about the current situation in Ukraine and the impact it is having on so many people having to flee their homes.

‘We are pleased that the UK Government has launched a sponsorship scheme to enable people to host Ukrainian refugees and await the further information on the role that Scottish local authorities will play in this.

‘In the meantime, we would encourage anyone interested in hosting a family to register their interest on the UK Government website Homes for Ukraine (campaign.gov.uk).’

Hundreds of households throughout Argyll and Bute have joined the 90,000 people who registered with the UK scheme within 24 hours of its launch on Monday March 14.

The hope among those who have shared their thoughts on social media is that multiple Ukrainian families might be allocated to communities in order to offer them the best opportunity for engagement and inclusion.

Writing on the Craignish community Facebook page one local resident said: ‘I would be happy to help in this group; we have offered our spare room.

‘It’s so lovely that people will consider it in our community, it would be great if there were a few people welcoming families and they had some common ground.

‘If more people can get involved in offering space here there may be enough people coming in that they have some fellowship and don’t feel so isolated.’