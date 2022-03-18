Food security in focus amid Ukraine crisis

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

As the crisis in Ukraine deepens, Scottish farming leaders have called for a moratorium on support scheme rules to allow crops to be grown on ecological focus area land.

In a statement, NFU Scotland said: ‘The farming community’s thoughts are firmly with the Ukrainian nation at this dreadful time, and it is already apparent that the aftershocks of the crisis will be felt well beyond the conflict.

‘The importance of Ukraine when it comes to agriculture and food production is becoming more and more clear.

‘With global supply chains already highly vulnerable, and many countries around the world reliant on Ukraine’s agricultural produce as well as Russia’s food, fertiliser and gas supplies, a rise in grain prices or a significant drop in production is certain to have huge knock-on effects for food consumers as well as food producers.’

The union said that concerns over future supplies have seen wheat futures hit a 14-year high, while the wheat market jumped more than 40 per cent in the previous week. Domestically, farmers are being quoted wheat prices of more than £310 per tonne.

To help improve the resilience of food supplies, NFU Scotland has written to the Scottish Government calling for a moratorium on support scheme rules that take land out of food production, considering the uncertain impact on global food supply the war in Ukraine will cause.

NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy said: ‘The human cost of the invasion within Ukraine is already tragic, but the possibility of other potential impacts due to the country’s importance to the global agriculture market can be neither understated nor ignored.

‘A moratorium on current Scottish support scheme rules that take land out of production could temporarily release an area of land equivalent to 25,000 rugby pitches to grow cereals, nitrogen-fixing protein crops such as peas and beans or grass and forage for livestock.

‘While there is a clear desire to help, the biggest stumbling block facing farmers is the rocketing cost and availability of inputs.

‘Fertiliser and fuel prices have more than doubled in the past 12 months to record levels, turning crop production plans upside down.

‘The actions of Russia and the counter-actions of wide-ranging sanctions and restrictions represent a further major concern because of the effect on oil, gas and fertiliser availability.

‘Inevitable supply disruption will stretch availability of the inputs needed to grow crops to breaking point, let alone affordability.’

The union has also been busy lobbying the UK Government.

In a two-day visit to Westminster union president Martin Kennedy, director of policy Jonnie Hall and the union’s political affairs manager Beatrice Morrice met Victoria Prentis MP, Minister of State at DEFRA.

Union president Martin Kennedy said: ‘In our discussions we discussed the urgency around the four Fs – food, fuel, fertiliser and folk.

‘…we stressed the importance of investing in Scottish agriculture in order that it can play its critical role to effectively deliver on sustainable food production, climate ambitions and nature enhancement.’