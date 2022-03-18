Amanda’s army sends aid to Ukraine

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A huge logistical operation to send much-needed humanitarian aid to war-torn Ukraine swung into action as the first lorry load of supplies left Lochgilphead on March 15.

Local businesses were quick to respond to an appeal by Amanda Duffy-Brown, co-ordinator of ‘Lochgilphead and Surrounding Areas helps Ukraine’ who put in a power of work to get things moving.

MacLeod Construction Ltd offered Amanda the use of the Mail Box premises in Lochgilphead as a base for donations, storage and packing.

Within a few weeks essential aid came pouring in from communities far and wide and, with the help of volunteers, this was sorted and boxed ready for uplift.

The long journey to Ukraine began as AM Transport dropped off donations at Lochgilphead from the Campbeltown hub, covering Kintyre and the islands and organised by co-ordinator Mandy Lee Roberts.

The combined donations were transported across to the Stag Car Park by Roddy MacDonald, where around nine pallets – secured by shrink-wrap courtesy of Jewson’s – and eight tonne-bags of supplies were loaded on to an articulated lorry donated by Oban’s Dave Alsop. Lorry driver John Morgan from Luing had the responsibility of transporting the humanitarian aid to Aberdeen, where it was transferred to another logistics company for its onward journey to Ukraine, where it was expected to arrive in a few days.

Medical supplies stored at the Mail Box were already on their way to the group ‘Medical Now’, which had plans to set up a British-led field hospital in Ukraine to help with casualties.

‘It’s quite overwhelming,’ said Amanda as she watched the lorry drive away.

‘I can’t thank everyone enough for all their donations and hard work. It’s been a fantastic community effort.’

Amanda added that she hopes to send a second delivery to Ukraine in April and will update the list of aid required on her Facebook page: ‘Lochgilphead and Surrounding Area Helps Ukraine’. If anyone has enquiries she can be reached at DandDs Wool and crafts, Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead.

With thanks to Nikki Thompson for words and pics

PICS:

Ukraine donations ready for uplift from the Stag Car Park. no_a12Ukraine_Lochgilphead01

The first pallet is loaded by Roddy MacDonald. no_a12Ukraine_Lochgilphead02

Area co-ordinator Amanda Duffy-Brown and Claire Bowness lend a hand. no_a12Ukraine_Lochgilphead03

Driver John Morgan sets off on the first step of the journey to Aberdeen. no_a12Ukraine_Lochgilphead05