Police report – March 18, 2022
Drove off after road accident
At about 6am on Tuesday March 1 at MacDonald Terrace, Lochgilphead, it is alleged that a car was travelling from McIntyre Terrace to MacDonald Terrace when it collided with a fence, causing damage.
The vehicle drove off without giving details.
Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.