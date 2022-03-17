Tayvallich auction raises thousands for refugee charity

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A vulnerable family fleeing conflict will get a warm welcome to Scotland thanks to the generosity of the Tayvallich community.

An auction of promises held in the village hall on Saturday March 12 raised almost £7,000 to support Refugee Sponsorship Ibrox, a group supporting a family identified by the UN refugee agency as extremely vulnerable.

Individuals and businesses from Tayvallich and the surrounding area donated a vast array of services and goods to the fundraiser, including a water-skiing lesson, a ride on a Shetland pony, a weaving class, a box of meat reared on the Keills peninsula, and even a loaf of sourdough every week for a year.

The event was organised by Tayvallich residents Rosie Burrell and Freya Aitchison, supported by a team of their family and friends, and raised £6,717.30 on the day, with donations still coming in.

Rosie, who is on the committee of Refugee Sponsorship Ibrox, said: ‘Tayvallich residents and visitors dug deep and showed their generosity once again; I’m pretty gobsmacked to be honest – what a generous community.

‘When the refugee family arrive our group will support them through their first year in the UK to live independent lives, learn English, access schools, benefits, healthcare and employment, and participate fully in the community.’