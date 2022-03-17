Cairndow’s Paul is Glendaruel hot shot
Glendaruel and Colintraive Gun Club held its first competition of the season on Saturday.
Twenty-nine guns attended.
Coming out top in the High Gun was Paul Chalmers, Cairndow, on 140/150 with Donnie MacPhail, Glendaruel, in second place on 139.
Third was Stuart McNeill, East Kilbride, on 137; 4th, Ian Dawson, Irvine (136); 5th, Derek Street (135).
Pool trap was won by Martin Young, Strachur. The junior prize was won by Jessica Young.
Part of the proceeds taken will be donated to SCTA junior team to assist with their expenses.