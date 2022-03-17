Autism on the Water sets sail for London
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
The good work carried out by sailing charity Autism on the Water – a regular visitor to the Crinan Canal – has been recognised at the highest level.
The charity, which operates two boats – ‘Confidence’ and ‘AOTW’ – aims to raise awareness of the autistic spectrum through the sport of sailing and helps autistic people to access and enjoy sailing.
Autism on the Water was founded by Oban man Murray MacDonald, who explained: ‘We are deeply honoured that AOTW has been invited to attend a special reception alongside other delegates in the arts, culture, business and education sectors celebrating the best of Scotland at Number 10 Downing Street, hosted by the prime minister.’