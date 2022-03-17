Furnace races to hall funds
A race night at Furnace Village Hall has been hailed as a huge success.
Organised by Furnace Village SCIO community concern, the event was held on March 11 to raise money to support the village hall,
A good crowd turned out for a night of fun watching recorded races, enjoying a licensed bar for the occasion.
Everyone there had a great time – and managed to raise £700 for hall funds.