Furnace races to hall funds

A great night of fun raised village hall funds. Photo: Emma Irons

A race night at Furnace Village Hall has been hailed as a huge success.

Organised by Furnace Village SCIO community concern, the event was held on March 11 to raise money to support the village hall,

A good crowd turned out for a night of fun watching recorded races, enjoying a licensed bar for the occasion.

Everyone there had a great time – and managed to raise £700 for hall funds.