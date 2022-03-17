Announcements – March 18, 2022

BIRTH

PATERSON – Jacqui McDonald and Liam Paterson are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their baby boy Conan McDonald Paterson, born February 9, 2022 at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley. Grandchild for Fiona and John, Ewan and Rowan, Claire and John. Brother for Trixi. Special thanks to all the amazing midwives at RAH and Mid Argyll Hospital.

DEATHS

SMITH – Peacefully at his home, 6 Gallanach, Lochgair, by Lochgilphead, after a long illness, Ian Murray Smith, in his 80th year. (Retired Civil Engineer Glasgow Underground). Beloved husband of Jean, much loved father of Robert and Margaret, respected father-in-law of Gillian and Tony. Dear grandfather of Lukas and Cameron. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 12.15pm. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in Ian’s memory directly to Glencoe Mountain Rescue or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors.

WALLACE – Peacefully at home, Lilybank, Low Askomil, Campbeltown, on March 8, 2022, Dr Archibald Duncan Wallace, in his 97th year, dearly beloved husband of the late Rona MacLennan, much loved dad of Alison, Elspeth and Ewan and a loving grandad of Graeme and Claire.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

HENDERSON – Fay and the family of the late Bob Henderson would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following their sad loss. Special thanks to all involved in Bob’s care including the doctors and staff of the Mid Argyll Hospital, community nurses, OT staff, Carr Gomm carers and the local Macmillan and Marie Curie care teams. Your care and kindness shown to Bob was gratefully appreciated by us all. Our grateful thanks to Graeme Ligget for conducting a personal and uplifting service; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their compassionate arrangements; to the Stag Hotel for excellent purvey and to Morna for beautiful flowers. Our sincere thanks to all who travelled to Cardross Crematorium to pay their respects, and to those who joined the family at the Stag Hotel following the service. The retiral collection raised over £230 for Macmillan Nurses and Marie Curie Care.

MACCALLUM – Violet and family would like to sincerely thank everyone who helped us through the sad loss of Murdo. Grateful thanks to those who cooked and baked for us. We also thank everyone for cards, letters, flowers and telephone calls received. We much appreciate family and friends who joined us at the graveside and lined the route. Thank you to Calum Ferguson for his kind words and support. Thanks also to Kenneth Blair and his team for their help and consideration. We were immensely grateful to all the medical staff who attended Dad that evening. Lastly, we would like to thank the Ardshiel Hotel for providing the tea.

IN MEMORIAMS

CAMERON – In loving memory of Catherine (Cathie), dearly loved mother, nanny and wife, who passed away on March 20, 2021.

Deep in the heart lies a picture of a loved one laid to rest.

In memories frame we keep it because she was “simply the best”.

Sorely missed and forever in our thoughts.

– Joyce, Kenny, Scott, Lewis and Ronnie.

GRAHAM – Iris, miss you.

– Robert.

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of our son, Alasdair, who was tragically taken from us on March 13, 2007.

We miss your voice, we miss your smile, we miss the laughs we had together.

All we have are memories and pictures we treasure forever.

Missed and loved always.

– See you later, Mum and Dad xxx

You went away so suddenly,

No time to say goodbye.

But family can’t be parted,

Precious memories never die.

Thinking of you always Alasdair,

– Nikki, Keli, Mhairi, Codi and Esmée xxx

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of our grandson, nephew and cousin Alasdair, sadly taken from us on March 13, 2007.

You are always in our thoughts.

– From your family, Lochgilphead, Ardrishaig and away xxx

MACVICAR – In loving memory of our mum, Peggy, who passed away on March 16, 2015

Thinking of you today mum but that is nothing new

For no day dawns and no day ends without a thought of you.

– Lots of love from all the family xx

MCGEACHY – In loving memory of Margaret, taken from us on March 18, 2010.

Always in my thoughts, forever in my heart. God Bless sweet lady.

Ae Fond Kiss.

– Leslie.