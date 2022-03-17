A83 to be closed overnight until April

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Ten nights of road closures are planned for the A83 near Arrochar, starting on Sunday March 20.

A 1.5 km section of the A83 between Tarbet and Arrochar is to be resurfaced in a £350,000 project.

The improvements are scheduled to begin on March 20 and are programmed to take place between 8pm and 5am across the 10 nights, with all works expected to be completed by 5am on Friday April 1, subject to weather conditions. No works will take place on Friday or Saturday nights.

Due to the narrow road widths the work will be carried out using a full road closure for safety reasons.

Amnesty periods will be provided at 9pm, 10pm, midnight, 2am and 4am. Motorists are encouraged to arrive prior to these times to ensure they get through in the amnesty periods.

A diversion route will also be in operation via the A82 to Tyndrum, A85 to Dalmally and the A819 to Inveraray.

Drivers should note that the Dalmally road arch on the A819 at Inveraray has a height restriction of 4.57m (15 feet). Vehicles exceeding this height should wait at the A83 closure points, where they will be stacked until the next available A83 amnesty period.

A speed restriction of 30mph will remain in place outwith working hours, as traffic will be running over a temporary surface.

Emergency service access will be maintained at all times. Local access for residents and scheduled bus services will be maintained as far as reasonably practicable.

Eddie Ross of trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland said: ‘The planned overnight closures are essential to us being able to complete the works safely given to the narrow widths of the road at this location.

‘We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project as best we can, avoiding Friday and Saturday nights, by undertaking the works overnight and by providing amnesty periods for traffic to pass through the site.

‘Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can, and we thank the local communities and road users for their patience in advance.

‘We encourage motorists to check the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information before commencing their journey.’