Police examine Cowal forest in murder link

Police officers investigating the murder of Lynda Spence in 2011 are carrying out a detailed assessment of a remote area of Cowal.

The assessment, at Stronafian Forest near Glendaruel, is being carried out by Police Scotland prior to potential search work being undertaken to establish if Lynda’s remains are within this area.

In 2013, two men were sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted of murdering Lynda, of Glasgow, at a house in West Kilbride, Ayrshire. Her body has not been recovered.

Detective Superintendent Suzanne Chow, of the Major Investigation Team, said: ‘This detailed work involves Police Scotland detectives, local policing officers and specialist search teams, supported by forensic scientists and experts from across the United Kingdom.

‘The operation is expected to take some considerable time due to the nature of the ground and remote location.

‘Lynda’s family have been informed of this development and officers are supporting them during this difficult time. We will keep them updated as the work continues.

‘There will be a significant police presence in the area as this operation continues and I would like to thank the local community for their co-operation at this time.

‘I would ask anyone with information to please come forward and speak to officers.’