Your Pictures – March 11, 2022
Mid Argyll’s very own calendar girl Aileen Gillies provides this week’s featured image.
A self-taught photographer with a natural eye for a photo, Aileen has raised thousands of pounds for charity through her ever-popular range of calendars. Look out too for her fridge magnets and postcards of local scenes.
The photograph above shows the nursery bungalow, next door to Aileen’s father’s home at Ford.
Aileen said: ‘Though it’s now a holiday home, it was originally built as a bothy for the forest workers who were working in the nearby forestry nursery.
‘It always looks lovely with the snowdrops.’