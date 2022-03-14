Dogs still running free as lambing approaches

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A fresh appeal is underway to urge dog owners to keep their pets on a lead as new, severe sanctions are introduced for attacks on livestock.

Recent research has found that almost three-quarters of dog owners (73 per cent) still allow their pets to roam off-lead in the countryside – up from 64 per cent a year ago.

This is despite around half saying their dog doesn’t always come back when called.

The Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) (Scotland) Act 2021 came into force in November 2021 to bring in tougher powers, following years of campaigning by police and farmers after sharp increases in attacks on farm animals by dogs.

Research by rural insurer NFU Mutual found that just four per cent of Scottish dog owners knew they could now be fined up to £40,000 if their dog attacked livestock, while 27 per cent knew they could now be sent to prison if their dog attacked livestock.

Rebecca Davidson, rural affairs specialist at NFU Mutual, said: ‘It’s hard for people to imagine that their affectionate, family pet could injure or kill another animal and it’s not only physical attacks that can harm livestock.

‘Even if a small dog chases sheep and they don’t make contact, they can separate lambs from their mothers or the distress and exhaustion from the chase can cause a pregnant ewe to die or miscarry.’

NFU Mutual is a member of the Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime (SPARC), working with partners including NFU Scotland and Police Scotland to inform dog owners about their responsibilities.

NFU Scotland Rural Business Policy Adviser Rhianna Montgomery said: ‘It is alarming that the results of the NFU Mutual survey suggest that irresponsible dog ownership in Scotland may be on the increase.

‘Working closely with other stakeholders, we need to inform and educate the public of good practice when taking access in the countryside with dogs, but also make them aware that the new Bill puts greatly enhanced penalties in place to tackle the ongoing blight of livestock attacks by dogs.’

Inspector Alan Dron, Police Scotland national rural crime co-ordinator, welcomed the beefed-up new legislation, adding: ‘Its introduction is timely given the increase in dog ownership experienced during Covid.

‘The aim of the campaign is to educate and raise awareness amongst dog owners, whether new or experienced, that their dog is very much their responsibility.’

With many dog owners planning to visit the countryside during coming weeks, as the weather improves and sheep are at their most vulnerable, NFU Mutual is calling for dog owners to: