Mid Argyll rallies for Ukraine with huge community effort

Mid Argyll people and businesses have had a frenetic week pulling together to help those whose lives have been blighted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

From schools making marmalade to hauliers lending lorries and a tattoo artist raffling her talents, the effort has been amazing.

Individual efforts prompted by harrowing scenes in the first days of the war have gathered pace and combined to form a well-organised and collective response.

Lochgilphead business woman Amanda Brown was among the many locals determined to help Ukrainians.

‘I just felt I needed to something,’ she explained. ‘For the whole weekend I was making calls to friends and contacts to see who was doing what and to find out the best way to help.’

Faced by a barrage of logistical issues involved in arranging transport and customs permissions, Amanda decided it would be best to join up with an organisation that was already set up.

‘I heard about other Scottish projects that already had the green light and I realised it would be quicker and more efficient to work with them. I contacted the people at Rain or Shine in South Lanarkshire as they’re a well-established organisation and have already started sending lorries with vital aid to Ukraine.’

Amanda set up the Lochgilphead and Surrounding Area Helps Ukraine Facebook page and liaised with similar groups in Oban and Campbeltown to share information and expertise. Along with dozens of local people and businesses, the Facebook page has helped organise donations to three main collections points in Lochgilphead: the MAYDS building at 50A Union Street; Harbro Country Stores at Kilmory Industrial Estate and D and D’s Wool and Crafts on Lochnell Street.

Items most needed are: first-aid kits; medication – paracetamol, ibuprofen, calpol, cough mixture, all unopened and within date; blankets and sleeping bags; toiletries and hand sanitiser; sanitary items; torches; powerbanks, AA and AAA batteries; flasks; baby formula, wipes; nappies and binoculars.

Drivers with large cars or vans are being sought to collect donations from households that don’t have transport. Anyone willing to help should comment on the Lochgilphead and Surrounding Area Helps Ukraine Facebook page.

People heading to the drop-off points can collect empty boxes from the Lochgilphead Co-op which is also supporting the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. Customers can add to the Co-op’s contribution by donating at tills in store or online at https://coop.uk/3C8mDdr.

It’s not just the Co-op that is helping out. Kilfinan Home Bakery, Lauren Bakes Cakes, Ola Sweet Creations , Lochside Hotel, Islay, Sabrina Holistic Therapy and Aray Fish Ltd are among the many businesses organising fundraising.

Islay tattoo artist Caroline McCusker, along with colleagues at Glasgow’s Deadman tattoo studio, is raffling her skills and offering a personalised tattoo for the winner, with proceeds being donated to the people of Ukraine, while Dark Skies Gigha orgainsed a quiz night which raised £356.

Rhys Chamberlain, aged 11, from Ardrishaig, was so moved by what he had seen on television about the war that he emptied his piggy bank and used the contents to buy a 20-person first-aid kit that will be sent to Ukraine along with the other donations. Mid Argyll community hospital has also donated medical supplies including swabs, syringes and dressings.

A Tayvallich family is assisting a group of doctors in Ukraine who have asked for help for their compatriots who have crossed the border to Poland. While the doctors have been working in hospitals throughout the shelling and bombing attacks, their families are among the two million displaced Ukrainians looking for refuge. Through contacts who run orphanages and shelters in Poland they have made a specific request for bunk-beds, mattresses and bedding. An 18-tonne lorry is being loaded on Friday March 11 and will deliver directly to buildings being repurposed as refugee accommodation. Anyone interested in supporting this effort should email neil@littlekeills.com.

Lochgilphead High School science teacher Liz Craven is making lemon curd and marmalade as part of the school’s fundraising campaign for Ukraine, while talented cooks of Tayvallich made Ukrainian borsch soup, rye bread, poppy seed cakes, apple cakes and honey biscuits at their village fundraiser on Saturday March 5.

The event, held outside Tayvallich shop and organised by Lottie Goodlet, Dougie Chirnside and Kristina Lumsden, was well supported and raised more than £1,700 for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Appeal.

Jura and Islay are also playing their part in this vital work with Islay High School donating a large number of sleeping bags, people on Jura hosting a drive-through bake sale and islanders organising for their donations to be brought to the mainland as quickly as possible.

‘To see the islands being involved has been amazing,’ said Amanda. ‘The donations from throughout Mid Argyll and the Isles have been overwhelming. What we need now are volunteers to get everything boxed, labelled and away. It would be great if anyone with time to spare could contact us via the Facebook page.’

The donated items, which have been coming in at the rate of 60 bags a day, will be gathered and sorted at premises being offered by MacLeod Construction Limited.

‘MacLeods have been really, really good,’ added Amanda. ‘They have given me keys to premises that we can use for sorting everything and Kintyre Kollectors has helped us with transport.’

Since the first days of the war, churches across Mid Argyll have been opening their doors to their congregations and other members of the community to offer a place for prayer, quiet reflection as well as fundraising. Lochgilphead Parish Church’s cafe re-opened on Wednesday March 9 and will be open every second Wednesday with the opportunity to make a donation for Ukraine.

Tayvallich Church will open on Wednesdays from 10am to 1pm. A spokesperson said: ‘Anyone from any faith or none is welcome to come in to quietly pray for peace and reflect on the conflict and suffering in Ukraine.’

The Roman Catholic diocese of Argyll and the Isles is working with SCIAF which is leading a global response to the conflict. Anyone wanting to help can donate online at www.sciaf.org.uk

no_a10RhysUkraine01. Rhys Chamberlain of Ardrishaig emptied his piggy bank to buy a first-aid kit for Ukraine.

no_a10BoxUkraine. Packed boxes from Argyll join lorry-loads heading to Ukraine and Poland.

no_a10TayvallichUkraine. Tayvallich villagers enjoyed Ukrainian delicacies while raising money for the crisis.