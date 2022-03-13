Lochgilphead Golf Club back in the swing of it

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

After an absence of two years, Lochgilphead Golf Club members were pleased to finally arrange their annual general meeting on Tuesday February 15 in the clubhouse.

The committee thank all members who braved the bad evening weather to attend, providing the constitutional numbers to vote for committee members.

Their commitment to the club over the previous difficult two years is appreciated.

The following positions were approved by the club membership:

Captain: Eddie Shaw.

Eddie replaces James Scott who has been captain since 2020. James will continue with his invaluable assistance on the committee.

Treasurer: Kirsty Flanagan.

Club members are happy for Kirsty to continue as treasurer, a post she has held for the past three years.

Membership secretary: Raymond Flanagan.

Raymond had taken on this role voluntarily over the past two years, but his appointment was made official at the annual general meeting.

House convenor – interim until April – Neil MacDonald.

Neil has other commitments, including being a member of the recently-formed greens committee, hence the interim period as house convenor.

Gents match secretary: Graham Dick.

Ladies match secretary: Ele Hunter.

Graham replaces Colin Penman, who worked closely with Ele. As golf moves forward with an updated electronic system for handicaps, bookings and competitions via the Scottish Golf App – www.scottishgolf.org/scottish-golf-app/ – there will be a learning curve for all members.

Unlike many other sports, golf was fortunate that the coronavirus sporting restrictions did not have an adverse effect on the actual playing of the game. Despite the effect Covid had on the use of the bar and indoor events, the membership over the last two years increased.

Lochgilphead Golf Club hopes this trend will continue and encourages anyone keen to take up golf or those wishing to dust off their old clubs to make an effort to join. They will be warmly welcomed by existing members. Membership is more affordable than in previous years and a monthly standing order is now available.

Lochgilphead Golf Club pays particular attention to juniors, as they are the future of the club, and from April the popular mini – under 10s – and junior – 11 to 15 years – will re-start every Friday 4pm to 5pm under the supervision of Ali Turner and Russell Caladine. Keep an eye out for the exact date after the Easter weekend.

Golf clubs and golf balls are supplied for the minis and juniors, including limited attire sponsored by Noremac Argyll.

The winter league finishes on Saturday March 19. League members are foregoing their prizegiving to donate the £500 raised over the season to the Ukraine Humaitarian Appeal.

The gents season kicks off with the April Medal on Saturday April 2 and the ladies season begins with the April Medal on Sunday April 3.

Anyone interested in joining this friendly golf club is invited to contact club secretary Raymond Flanagan via the Lochgilphead Golf Club website or Facebook page.

PIC:

Greens and tees being hollow-cored last week as Lochgilphead Golf Club members prepare for a busy season. no_a10LochgilpheadGolf01

The season kicks off on Saturday April 2 and Sunday April 3 with the respective gents and ladies April Medals. no_a22LochgilpheadGolfClub01