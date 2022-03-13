Letters to the editor – March 11, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

‘Quit your way’ in Argyll

ASH Scotland has been urging Argyll and Bute residents to consider making an individually-tailored plan to give up smoking to improve both mental and physical health.

Backed by NHS Highland, ASH is encouraging people to ‘Quit Your Way’ in ways which work best for individual circumstances by seeking person-centred support from local cessation services, community pharmacies or the national stop-smoking service Quit Your Way Scotland run by NHS 24.

Nicotine is highly addictive and, though it can take a number of attempts to quit, some people find giving up cigarettes or tobacco easier than they had thought. For others, it takes a number of attempts, and it is worth trying again.

Quitting smoking can improve your mental health and, within a year of stopping, the risk of coronary heart disease reduces by half compared to someone who smokes.

Quit Your Way Scotland, local stop smoking services and community pharmacies provide free support which can help you to develop a personalised plan.

Details of the support available in Argyll can be found at www.smokefreehighland.co.uk.

Anyone who has the goal of giving up smoking can also contact a Quit Your Way adviser by calling the free helpline on 0800 848484 or create a quit plan at www.quityourway.scot.

Sheila Duffy, Chief Executive of ASH Scotland

Help preserve Scotland’s rainforest

Sir,

Raleigh International is funding 66 young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to volunteer in the west Highlands of Scotland this summer on its conservation programme Re:Green to help protect and preserve Scotland’s rainforest and ancient woodlands.

The Re:Green youth-development programme gives young people aged 18-24 the opportunity to learn key personal and professional skills, while taking part in projects that contribute to the conservation of the UK’s most precious natural landscapes in the west Highlands of Scotland.

Over the course of two or four weeks young people learn vital skills such as teamwork, problem-solving, adaptability and leadership, whilst also being upskilled in environmental and nature training so they can be leaders in climate action.

For many young people, the global pandemic has had a devastating impact. Disruptions in education and increasing unemployment has exacerbated inequalities and closed many learning opportunities for young people. Recent statistics show 11.2 per cent of 16 to 24-year-olds in the UK are unemployed compared to a national average of 4.1 per cent among other ages, with those with the lowest level of education being the most likely to face unemployment and poverty.

We believe that every young person – no matter their background – should have the opportunity to develop the skills and experience they need to reach their full potential.

With some of the UK’s most precious landscapes under threat, we need the passion of young people at the forefront of the efforts.

Through equipping young people with the projects and platforms to engage in nature conservation, we can help protect Scotland’s rainforest and build a generation of young environmental champions vital for our green future.

Raleigh International is committed to ensuring that its programmes are accessible to all young people and as such requirements for the Access Fund include being aged 18-24 with a household income below £30,000 and a demonstratable passion for tackling climate change. You can find out more about Re:Green and applying for the access fund by visiting the Raleigh International website.

Vanessa Target, head of volunteering, Raleigh International

Expensive books dumped

Sir,

I write after thousands of pounds worth of educational books were thrown in the bin in Oban.

It is essential that our council’s leadership makes sure that hard-pressed council taxpayers are being provided with value for money. This in my opinion is a prime example of a failure to do so.

The council leader talks a great deal about environmentalism but how is this environmental?

This is particularly saddening given the fact that so many teachers often struggle for ample educational booklets. My constituents are asking why our council taxes are having to go up when mountains of perfectly good books are being thrown in the skip?

It is beyond belief that this can be allowed to happen. These expensive books could be put to much better use than this.

Councillor Alastair Redman, Kintyre and the Islands ward

Stamping out bone cancer

Sir,

On behalf of Friends Of BCRT we would like to thank you to everyone who has sent used and new postage stamps, horizon labels and other philatelic items to us in aid of the BCRT Stamp Appeal to raise vital funds for the Bone Cancer Research Trust. The charity raised over £11,835.54 in 2021 from this fundraiser.

Every stamp, horizon labels (the square white or gold labels that the post office stick on everything instead of stamps), collections and first day covers sent to us will help raise vital funds for the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

Our group is also now collecting picture postcards of any age and any subject. We also have a Facebook group ‘Friends of BCRT – Postage Stamp Appeal & More!’ to give you all the latest news.

We are desperately trying to contact as many people as we can anywhere around the world to encourage them to send all the stamps they receive from letters and parcels at anytime. I am happy for the contact details to be shared to anyone and everyone.

I am also now collecting any unwanted/obsolete UK and overseas currency, which can also be sent to the Benfleet address with your stamps!

Until there’s a cure…thank you.

Terri Bush, Friends Of BCRT, 20 Bowers Road, Benfleet, Essex, SS7 5PZ