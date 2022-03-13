Argyll and Bute trainees scoop awards

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Land-based industry trainees from Oban and Loch Lomond-side were among the winners at Lantra Scotland’s Awards for Land-based and Aquaculture Skills (ALBAS), handed out at Dunblane Hydro on March 3.

Emily Underhill from Oban was Aquaculture Learner of the Year runner-up. The 27-year-old is working as a freshwater fish health biologist for Scottish Sea Farms and did a Modern Apprenticeship in Aquaculture with Shetland UHI.

Logan Bainbridge, aged 17 and from Tarbet, was Game and Wildlife Learner of the Year runner-up. He has recently completed a National Certificate in Gamekeeping through SRUC Elmwood Campus.

Having taken place as a virtual event last year due to Covid restrictions, the ALBAS returned to Dunblane with over 180 finalists, event supporters, employers, training providers, industry leaders and Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands Mairi Gougeon attending.

Ms Gougeon said: ‘What a great night spent honouring some hardworking and inspiring people across Scotland’s land-based and aquaculture sectors. I just want to put on record what a truly spectacular group of individuals we have in the finalists and winners. I’m so proud to see the incredible work they are already doing and look forward to seeing them all continue in their careers.’

Sheep farmer and social media star Cammy Wilson presented the winners and runners-up awards for agriculture, aquaculture, equine, environmental conservation, game and wildlife, horticulture, land-based engineering and trees and timber.

The winners and runners-up for ALBAS 2022 were chosen by an independent judging panel made up of influential figures from across the land-based and aquaculture sector, chaired by Keith Paterson of Forestry and Land Scotland.

The ALBAS are organised by Lantra, the sector skills council for the land-based, aquaculture and environmental conservation industries.

Liz Barron-Majerik, Lantra Scotland director, said: ‘It has been inspirational to meet tonight’s finalists, who are all a credit to our rural industries. We have again had some fantastic entries for the ALBAS, and everyone who was nominated should be very proud of their achievements.

‘This time last year the ALBAS were very different, but I’m delighted we are able to return to a real-life event again and honour Scotland’s top learners.

‘Our awards can only take place because of the huge amount of unpaid time that Keith Paterson and his team of independent judges put in, reviewing the nominations and interviewing short-listed candidates.’