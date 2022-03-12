Tarbert teen joins Peat and Diesel at long-awaited Tarbert gig

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A young and acclaimed Tarbert musician has taken to the stage at one of Argyll’s most hotly anticipated gigs.

Clachan singer Eilidh Norris, who performs as Iona Sky, joined celebrated Scottish rockers Peat and Diesel with her band Anavrin at the long-awaited concert on Friday March 4.

The sold-out gig at Tarbert village hall, initially to be part of Tarbert Music Festival, was twice postponed because of the Covid pandemic and was received with even more enthusiasm as a result.

Organiser West Kintyre Promotions thanked all the concert-goers for their patience and described the event as a unique opportunity to see Stornoway’s favourite trio in an intimate setting, adding: ‘We want to thank everyone for coming out to the show on Friday night.

‘It was great fun and it looked like everyone had a good night although, maybe a few sore heids on Saturday!

‘Our thanks to the bands Peat and Diesel, The Ronains and Anavrin for putting on such a brilliant night.

‘Thanks to local businesses for raffle prizes and to The Starfish and The Anchor for looking after the bands so well and, as always, to Tarbert village hall committee.’

The Tarbert gig forms part of Peat and Diesel’s ‘Away with your wellies’ 2022 UK Tour following on from their hugely successful January 2020 tour which saw the trio, Calum ‘Boydie’ MacLeod, Innes Scott and Uilly Macleod, sell out tickets for Glasgow’s iconic Barrowlands in one day.

A lucky ticket-holder for the Tarbert gig commented: ‘Peat and Diesel finally made it to Tarbert on Friday and were supported by Glasgow rockers, The Ronains and punk upstarts Anavrin.

‘Both bands played outstanding sets ahead of the main event, as Boydie, Uily, and Innes emerged just after 9pm to play a set of Peat and Diesel favourites and a few covers, played the Peat & Diesel way. It was a brilliant night.’

no_a10PeatAndDiesel. Stornoway sensation, Peat and Diesel, thrill the Tarbert crowd