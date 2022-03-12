Red Star 2014s host first tournament

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The first-ever Lochgilphead Red Star 2014s football tournament was held in welcome sunshine at Lochgilphead Joint Campus.

Teams from Campbeltown and Oban joined the Mid Argyll players on Saturday March 5 for a competition delayed due to Covid.

The teams enjoyed four-a-side matches in the first hour then moved on to fives.

Coach Fraser Knox said: ‘We couldn’t have asked for a better day; the weather was excellent.

‘Lots of good football was on display, with plenty to cheer as well as excellent home baking, coffee, tea and hot chocolate donated from the parents.

‘A special thanks to Riverside garage for donating cups, stirrers and cakes.

‘All money raised will be going towards the future of the 2014 squad.’

Fraser continued: ‘Following on from this, we are now talking about introducing it as an ongoing monthly fixture which will aid the progress of our own young team but also the other teams in the Argyll area we will be inviting to come along.’

Football is on every week, with fun Friday sessions and everyone is welcome.

‘If anyone is interested,’ said Fraser, ‘please get in touch by emailing me at

Knoxfraser@gmail.com and I can put you in contact with the relevant team secretary for your child’s age group.’