News from the districts – March 11, 2022

Oban

A specially-created artwork will visit Oban next week on its only scheduled Argyll stop as part of a nationwide tour.

‘Scotland Connected’ marks the launch of Scotland’s Census and is touring Scotland between now and when it reaches Edinburgh on Census Day, March 20.

The artwork has been designed by Pilar Garcia de Leaniz, a Spanish artist based in Edinburgh. Scotland Connected represents the fabric of Scotland, its people and the role of the census.

The Scotland Connected artwork will be on display in Oban on March 15 at the census stand from 9am to 5pm at Station Square.

As well as having the chance to fill in the artwork, people will also be able to explore the census roadshow stand where they can learn about the census, its importance, and where to find support to fill it in.

The census is a unique count of everyone in Scotland; it is used to plan vital public services and inform investment. For the first time it is anticipated that the majority of census responses will be made online, with paper questionnaires for those who wish to use them.

Pilar, who studied as a Master of Illustration at Edinburgh College of Art where she is currently a Teaching Fellow in Textiles, said: ‘It’s been a real honour to be a part of the project and have the chance to produce a piece that captures the essence of the census and the way in which it benefits communities across Scotland.’

Kilchrenan

Kilchrenan Primary School has been recommended for mothballing after no applications were received for its vacant head teacher post.

The school’s head teacher was due to retire in February, and the school roll is due to fall from six pupils to four after the summer holiday.

Argyll and Bute Council officers have now recommended that the school is mothballed, with the building retained for two years.

The pupils due to attend will be relocated to Taynuilt Primary, six and a half miles away.

Should councillors on the authority’s community services committee meeting agree to the mothballing proposal, a further review will take place in March 2023.

Executive director Douglas Hendry said: ‘As of February 2022 the head teacher retires and the education service has been unable to recruit a replacement as a result of no applicants.

‘Shared headship was considered, however, a number of parents made the decision that the roll of six pupils, falling to four from August 2022, is too small to effectively meet the needs of their children.

‘If there are no registered pupils by the commencement of session 2023/24, it is proposed that a preliminary assessment of options regarding the future of the school be undertaken by way of an options appraisal, in accordance with the preliminary requirements of the Schools (Consultation) (Scotland) Act 2010.

‘Should the school subsequently be considered for formal closure, a statutory consultation process in accordance with the 2010 Act will be necessary.’

Crufts and Argyll

The world’s biggest dog show is taking place in Birmingham – and Argyll is bright-eyed and bushy tailed in the thick of the action.

Following cancellation last year due to the pandemic, Crufts returns from March 10 to 13 at the Birmingham NEC, where almost 20,000 dogs are competing for the coveted Best in Show award, alongside agility and heelwork to music events, working dog and guide dog trials, and obedience tests.

Crufts organiser, the Kennel Club, told the Argyllshire Advertiser that the region was well represented by Dunoon folk – Mrs JM Boyce with her Irish Setter; Mrs C Pearce with a Gordon Setter; while Mrs CM Proctor doubles up with a rough collie and a Finnish Laphund.

Two Mull ladies, SA Morley and A Rogerson from Aros, will also be showing in the Border collie classes.

The first Crufts international dog show was held in London in 1891. Around 100 years later Crufts officially received the title of the largest dog show in the Guinness Book of World Records, with more than 22,973 dogs entering the competition.

It was Charles Cruft, a travelling dog biscuit salesman who started the show. He was experienced in working at dog shows as he promoted the canine section at the Paris exhibition in 1889.

His first show was called ‘Cruft’s Greatest Dog Show’ and had over 2,500 entries. It was so popular that even Queen Victoria herself entered her dogs into the competition

In 2022, pedigree dogs from all over the globe will compete across four days; the UK’s top crossbreeds will vie for the judge’s attention to be named Scruffts Family Crossbreed Dog of the Year; the crowds will find out which four-legged hero has been voted the winner of The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award; and dogs from around the world will battle it out in agility, flyball and obedience competitions.