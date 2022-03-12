Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – March 11, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Looking forward

It is getting no easier to plan and oversee public works these days.

Council staff are to be congratulated for keeping the various Mid Argyll projects broadly on track in the face of sharply rising costs and many other issues.

We now look forward to the various projects – and the Tarbert Harbour Authority scheme – coming to fruition.

Generosity

The generosity of Argyll folk in responding to the crisis in Ukraine is remarkable, yet not surprising. Time and again that spirit is demonstrated when the chips are down.

It is just so upsetting to see what is happening to a modern European nation, and by giving so generously, perhaps this allows us to feel we are helping in some way.

There is space in Argyll for refugees, and if UK red tape would allow it, they would undoubtedly be warmly welcomed in Argyll and Bute.

Best wishes

Armed Forces Day has been one of the most colourful days of fun in our calendar over recent years. Old cronies sharing yarns over a dram while children enjoy the shows and parents browse craft stalls.

We would like to wish all concerned among the organisers a speedy return to health.