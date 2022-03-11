Thought for the Week, March 11 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Identity

Who am I? What am I? Where am I? How am I? – questions of identity and some of the questions I was left asking when I left a recent meeting.

That meeting was part of a world-wide movement – a movement that calls the peoples of the world to pray.

Similar questions of identity were raised when I was asked to write ‘a piece’ for this newspaper. The questions weren’t so much about me but you – who are you? What are you? Where are you? And how are you?

I can answer the questions about ‘me’ relatively easily, knowing that others might disagree. But I cannot so easily answer such questions about you for I don’t really know who reads this column.

Identity, human identity, all of us wrestle with questions of identity – from the individual to a community to a nation or a race.

Who are the Scots? Who are the Ukrainians? Who are the Russians? Where do you come from?

The answers are never as simple as we think they might be or would like them to be.

Humanity is such a diverse and multi-faceted part of creation.

In recent weeks, many have tried to understand why the world finds itself on the potential tipping point of another large-scale war.

In part, it is to do with identity – a simplification, I know – and a greed for power, land and wealth.

Doomsters will shake their heads and wring their hands in despair, offering little hope.

Politicians will talk and negotiate; and may God bless them as they do!

What will you do?

Your response will reflect something of your identity.

Will you identify with a world-wide movement and pray for the well-being of the world?

Reverend David Carruthers, Church of Scotland, Ardrishaig and South Knapdale.