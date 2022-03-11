The zombies are coming…

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

MS Centre manager Karen McCurry described the Zombie Apocalypse as ‘a brilliantly engaging, challenging, thought provoking fun event’.

Not the actual undead takeover, you understand. Rather, Karen was referring to a game designed by See Me Scotland, the national programme tackling mental health stigma and discrimination.

Karen introduced the Zombie Apocalypse as participants gathered at the Lochgilphead therapy centre on March 3.

‘A lot of people are struggling at the moment with mental health,’ she said ‘and this is a fun way to start those serious conversations.’

On to the scenario.

The Zombie apocalypse has wiped out the government and emergency services in Scotland. We are on our own.

A group of survivors is being taken to a safe zone on the Isle of Skye – but their bus has broken down en route to the Misty Isle, just north of Fort William.

And a huge group of zombies is just 25 minutes away.

But there may be hope. The group has found a zombie-proof shelter – but with room for just six of the group of 12. The shelter has medical supplies, fresh water and food.

Now comes the decision – who will shelter in safety and who will be left to fend for themselves in the zombie-infested wilderness?

The clock is ticking and the undead are almost upon them.

Among the group members are Lorraine, a young paralympic swimmer; a 15-year-old boy raised in care called Grant; Taylor, a 23-year-old geography teacher fond of cooking; Michelle, a 16-year-old dancer and runner; Rebecca, aged 22 and unemployed but multilingual; A Scout named Imran, aged 18; Nic, a rock-climbing medical student in their 20s; Caroline, a 20-year-old student nurse unable to drive; and Joe, a 17-year-old air cadet qualified to fly and handy with mechanics.

The debate raged over their various merits. Would a rock climber be an asset? Medical experience would be handy, but would we be better with someone who can repair things? Taylor’s geography and cooking skills might be useful, but would these skills be better applied outside or inside the shelter?

A Scout might better survive outdoors than someone with a physical disability. Where, indeed, does compassion fit where survival is at stake?

Some offered to be left outside, while others were desperate to be in the shelter, stretching the truth as they did so.

Then, with the zombies fast-approaching, another layer of information was revealed about each member.

Paralympian Lorraine, in fact, is a wheelchair user. Nic, the rock-climbing medic, has a history of depression and is transgender (female to male). Imran is a tourist with English as a second language. Grant, it turned out, is an electrical whiz with a history of an eating disorder. Another was asthmatic; others had anxiety issues.

Geography teacher Taylor, assumed to be a man, was in fact, female and four months pregnant.

Discussions turned to the strengths arising from the various conditions experienced by group members, a fascinating take on the exercise. Would someone with a history of anxiety have coping mechanisms useful to the group?

The six were chosen in the nick of time.

The rest? We’ll never know.

As zombies made way for tea and cakes, one participant said: ‘That was so difficult. How do you make choices like that?’ Another responded: ‘It was really interesting, but it would have been good to develop the scenario further still. It really makes you think.’