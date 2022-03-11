Spring start for cost-hit Ardrishaig project

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

It may have been scaled back, but a plan to improve the public space around Ardrishaig’s car parks and North Hall has moved a step closer.

And with Lochgilphead’s front green upgrade nearing completion alongside the prospect of a ‘rejuvenated’ Tarbert (see page two), things are looking up for many of Mid Argyll’s communities.

A series of public consultations culminated in an Ardrishaig design being drawn up in 2018, but insufficient funding meant it was back to the drawing board. After another consultation in June 2020 the design was updated.

After planning permission was granted last summer, work was due to begin early in 2022.

Now, however, the effects of the pandemic and rising construction costs have led to an increase in project costs and longer timescales.

As a result, the council has been forced to re-tender for the works after securing additional funding to cover the increase in construction costs.

Work will now start at the end of May, subject to a successful tender exercise.

The £700,000 project – funded by the council’s Tarbert and Lochgilphead Regeneration Fund along with partner support – will create a new public square; improve the north car park with additional disabled parking; waterfront signposting and artwork; reconfigure the memorial garden with new seating, benches and a waterside path; install dropped kerbs to improve access; create a new lochside viewing area; and improve accessibility for kayakers between the loch and canal.

Councillor Robin Currie, policy lead for the economy and rural growth, said: ‘I’m delighted that work to transform Ardrishaig will start later this year.

‘We have seen the knock-on effect both the pandemic and our exit from the EU is having on the construction sector with continued rising costs and supply chain issues.

‘With the additional funding now in place, we can press ahead and deliver a vibrant centre for residents and visitors to enjoy.’

Mid Argyll councillor Sandy Taylor said: ‘All capital projects like this have proved difficult.

‘Tenders have come in over the available budget, and the projects have been scaled back or re-tendered.’

In Lochgilphead, the council’s £1.5 million transformation of the front green is nearing completion.

The local authority has secured additional Scottish Government Town Centre funding to upgrade the footpath and railings along the front of the green, and in front of the toilet block using Achnaba stone.

Work is due to start on March 8 and is likely to take 10 working days until March 21. Traffic lights will be in place and the footpath closed during this time.

Final touches to the front green, including tree planting; grass laying; installing safety flooring and fencing around the play park; and completing the last of the paving will be carried out before the green re-opens this spring.