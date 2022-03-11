Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day cancelled
Traditionally the largest event of its kind in Argyll, Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day will not take place in 2022.
Ill-health among the committee has forced the decision on the organisers.
Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day chairman Geordie Rhodick said: ‘We are, unfortunately, at present unable to take on the organising and running of the event.’
Held in June each year, Armed Forces Day pays tribute to the service of the UK’s armed forces around the world, while at the same time offering a place where old comrades can meet at a day out for all the family.