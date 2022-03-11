Harbour leads plans to rejuvenate Tarbert

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Tarbert can look forward to a number of projects aimed at rejuvenating the harbour and wider village.

Towards the end of 2021, Tarbert Harbour Authority was successful in securing grant funding of £257,250 through the UK Government’s Communities Renewal Fund as part of the Levelling Up Agenda aimed at stimulating growth and enabling community projects.

This grant has allowed the authority to appoint a team of consultants who, over the next six months, will pilot, investigate, design and develop several major projects throughout the harbour and Tarbert village.

After the design phase the projects will be taken to a further funding stage, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and if successful work will start on projects to transform and rejuvenate the village, harbour and its environs.

The team of advisors appointed have all worked extensively in Argyll and Bute and know the area well.

They include Leith-based John Renshaw Architects, a practice specialising in conservation and sustainable design; Mott MacDonald, an international engineering consultancy offering expert advice and guidance on civil and marine engineering projects; ruralDimensions a Callander-based consultancy with expertise in the tourism sector.

Carron Tobin of ruralDimensions has worked as a project manager with Argyll and the Isles Tourism Co-operative for many years and is respected throughout Scotland and beyond.

DWS Associates, a Lochgilphead-based business and economic development consultancy, will provide project management expertise, drawing all the recommendations together into a comprehensive business and investment plan.

An important aspect of the project is to keep the people of Tarbert informed.

A drop-in community day is planned for March 23 at the Templars Arts and Leisure Centre.

This will provide an opportunity for the consultation team to showcase and explain the proposed projects and provide an opportunity for wider discussions.

Tarbert Harbour Authority chairman Duncan Cunningham said: ‘This is a really exciting project that has the potential to do so much good for the future of Tarbert, and we are really keen to get the thoughts of everyone who cares about the village.

‘We would encourage everyone who is interested to keep up to date with future developments, news and events via the ‘News’ and ‘What’s on’ pages on the Tarbert Harbour website – where we will also be launching a dedicated ‘UKCRF’ page. You can also follow progress on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.’