Bursting with ideas, Bek joins Ardrishaig Community Trust

Ardrishaig Community Trust has recruited its first-ever development officer.

Bek Hawkby-Whitwell took up her exciting new position earlier this week; a three-year post funded by a grant from the Scottish Government’s Strengthening Communities Programme, managed through the Development Trusts Association Scotland.

And if Bek looks a wee bit familiar, you may have met her in her previous job at Blarbuie Woodland, where she was employed by Argyll and the Isles Coast and Countryside Trust as its woodland co-ordinator.

Ardrishaig Community Trust secretary Duncan Broadfoot explained: ‘Bek’s role will initially focus on improving the usage and facilities of the community halls in Ardrishaig – the North Hall and the Public Hall.

‘More information on this will become clear once she gets up to speed and has a chance to get to grips with what she has taken on. She will be largely based at the Public Hall and will be happy to meet up with local people and groups for a chat and to exchange ideas.

‘By the end of the three-year contract the aim is to have significantly improved the capacity and resilience of the Ardrishaig community.

Quite what that will mean is something we will be working on with Bek in the early stages of her role.’

Bek said: ‘I’m really excited to be starting this role and working closely with the community in Ardrishaig.

‘I have been working at Blarbuie for the last year, working with the community and running events.

‘Before that I ran a global retail events programme and the community outreach for Games Workshop – Warhammer – if you know, you know!

‘For everyone who doesn’t, it’s like Airfix and chess combined – so I have a lot of varied experience to bring to the role and I’m truly excited to be here.

‘I’d love to hear what you all would like to see in Ardrishaig so watch the Ardrishaig Community Trust Facebook page for updates on where to find me to chat.

‘I have lots of ideas about great things we can run in Ardrishaig from craft fairs to a blether and brew, children’s events to festivals – so watch this space. It’s all about supporting the local community and local businesses.’

And if ever there was enthusiasm over an AGM, Bek has it.

She said: ‘We have the AGM next week on March 15, but don’t think it’s a dry boring meeting!

‘Come along and check out the refurbished hall, see the skills of the Red Star Youth Football team (I think they are going to put a couple of us through our paces too…) and there will be free tea, coffee and biscuits – what more could you want?

‘It’s at 7.30pm in the public hall so we’ll see you there.’

Duncan added: ‘This is an exciting opportunity for the trust and the local community and we look forward to working closely with Bek for the next three years.’