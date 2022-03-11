A run, a raffle and a day in the jail

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead Joint Campus will be a hive of activity for Comic Relief on March 18.

The school fun run is to be held for the first time in more than two years, with entry in the form of sponsorship rather than a set entry fee.

Then there is a mega Red Nose Day raffle. More than 25 local businesses have donated some great prizes for the raffle, which will be open to the public.

The winning tickets are to be drawn by Argyll and Bute Council executive director Douglas Hendry.

But that’s not all.

Lochgilphead Joint Campus head boy Archie MacColl-Smith, along with deputy head girl Jasmine McPhie and fellow senior pupil Gregor Brown are going to be locked in Inveraray Jail on Saturday March 19 from 10am to 4pm in the outdoor yard.

And, worse than that for the 21st century teenager – with no phones.

Archie said: ‘We will also accompanied by three teachers, and pupils will vote for the top three candidates they want to see locked up for a day, for 50p a vote.

He continued: ‘In November we raised a campus record for highest amount raised for charity – £1,700. This time the sixth year pupils want to beat that record and raise £2,000.’

If you would like to support the joint campus’ efforts to raise money for Comic Relief, visit the Go Fund Me website and search ‘Lochgilphead Joint Campus Fun Run 2022’ or ‘Inveraray Jail Lock-in’.