Police report – March 11, 2022
Assault
At about 2pm on Sunday March 6, it is alleged that a man was punched to the face by another man and kicked to the body to his slight injury at Ross Crescent, Lochgilphead. Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.