Stunning mausoleum helps pupils scoop award

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The historic resting place of the clan Campbell chieftains played a prominent role in an award-winning short film by Gaelic medium pupils from a Cowal school.

Budding film stars and tech wizards from Bunsgoil Thaigh a’Chladaich (Sandbank Primary School) near Dunoon picked up a national award for their most recent Gaelic language movie.

A total of 18 pupils from the G5-7 Gaelic Medium class were involved in the five-minute-long horror/comedy film entitled Coignear air Chall (Five Go Missing), named Best Production in the 2022 FilmG BBC Alba awards for the under-12 category.

Central to the production was the Argyll Mausoleum, situated by the Holy Loch at Kilmun and built in 1790 to house the remains of the dukes and earls of Argyll, chiefs of the clan Campbell and their families.

The award took into account the different types of filming as well as location, green screen technology and stop-motion animation.

The storyline was created by the pupils themselves and their teacher, Catriona MacPhail, who helped draft the Gaelic script and song words.

Catriona explained: ‘Classroom auditions took place for the main speaking roles and then it was up to the pupils to rehearse, sing, play musical instruments, record the soundtrack, make the props – including a working model of the guillotine that cut the head of a Campbell chieftain – gather all the Hallowe’en costumes from their houses and decide who was appearing in each scene – a true team effort.

‘Some indoor filming took place in the classroom using a green screen and lights borrowed from Mike Blanco of Sureshot Films.

‘This enabled the actors and props to appear as spooky cartoon characters having a party in a graveyard on a moonlit night.

‘We all had a hilarious time filming those scenes – and a special thank you to Nye and Arran who did much of the filming and directing that week and to Lucy and Lily for creating the stop motion models and sequences, as well as Mike for editing the green screen footages.

‘Outdoor filming took place one bright, but slightly damp November day at Historic Kilmun.

‘It’s a stunning location and just perfect for the rather peculiar Addams Family to entertain their guests, with Darcy, Mirrin and Nye taking the roles of Morticia, Wednesday and Pudsley.

‘Their Hallowe’en party was gatecrashed by five children exploring the history of the graveyard and its role in Scottish history.

‘Rhona, Iona, Jasmine, Struan, Alice and Dana would like to say a huge thank you to the volunteers at Historic Kilmun for giving us access to the graveyard, the church and the Campbell Mausoleum. It was truly appreciated and brought our film to life.

‘This award demonstrates that Cowal can stand proudly equal to other areas of Scotland that have continued to use Gaelic in the day-to-day life of their communities,’ added Catriona.

‘More films are already being planned for next year’s FilmG event, whether the pupils have moved to Dunoon Grammar School or remain in Sandbank Primary School, so watch this space!’

The full five-minute film can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2xnw4qEA5U&t=11s