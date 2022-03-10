Return of the clash of the ash

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The new shinty season got up and running with goals galore across the country on Saturday March 5.

Mowi Premiership

Fort William 2 Kyles Athletic 2

Kyles Athletic came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Fort William in their 2pm throw-up at An Aird.

Kyles travelled with just 13 players following Robbie Macleod’s late call-off as former Lochcarron player Liam Arnott made his competitive debut for the Cowal outfit.

Both keepers – Paul MacKay for Fort William and Kyles Athletic’s John Whyte – made good saves before the hosts took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Cam Stephen.

Victor Smith made it 2-0 a couple of minutes after the re-start.

Kyles got a goal a couple of minutes later through Arnott, his bouncing shot deceiving Paul MacKay.

The goal lifted Kyles and Conor Kennedy made it 2-2 with 15 minutes remaining, punishing the Fort defenders for not clearing their lines.

Kyles laid siege on the Fort goal as they went all out to get the winning goal but to no avail.

The sides were also playing for Drew Ferguson Memorial Trophy, won by Fort William after a penalty shoot-out.

Mowi National Division

Inveraray 1 Glenurquhart 1

Inveraray, relegated from the Premiership at the end of the 2019 season, drew 1-1 with promotion hopefuls Glenurquhart at the Winterton.

Both goals came in the first half, with Glenurquhart’s Conor Golabek netting on 19 minutes and Campbell Watt drawing Inveraray level on 32 minutes.

Mowi South Division 1

Col Glen P Bute P

The meeting between Col Glen and Bute was called off on Saturday morning when the pitch at Glendaruel failed an inspection.

Mowi South Division 2

Kilmory 1 Inveraray 2

After winning the league in 2019, Kilmory welcomed the Inveraray second team to MacRae Park.

Joe Anderson got the Lochgilphead side off to a great start with a goal after 13 minutes, but Euan McMurdo’s 38th minute strike saw the score level at the break.

Ewan Donnan scored what proved to be the winner on the hour for Inveraray.

Strachur-Dunoon P Uddingston P

The match at Strachurmore between Strachur-Dunoon and Uddingston was postponed due to lack of pitch preparation time after recent wet weather.