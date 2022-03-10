New window illuminates Ardrishaig’s heritage

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Over the winter a new light has appeared in Ardrishaig – a new stained glass window in the tower of Ardrishaig Parish Church.

On Sunday March 9, parish minister Rev David Carruthers led a service of thanksgiving and dedication, giving thanks to God for all those who had helped in getting the new window installed and all the other windows removed, refurbished and reinstated.

The new window depicts someone hauling up their catch in a fishing net against a bright sunburst backdrop.

The service sheet included a hymn written specially for the dedication of a church window. In its closing verse it says:

‘Prayerful planning, humble giving,

loving labour, here combine:

Craftsman’s work and artist’s vision,

thoughts of Heaven in man’s design.’

This expresses exactly the various stages of work, sparked by two quite different events.

Firstly, a bequest was left by Iain MacLachlan to provide a stained glass window in his local church to commemorate the village’s fisherfolk.

But while design and planning was going on, the condition of the hundred-year-old leadwork in the windows meant that a full-scale repair and refurbishment was necessary.

A fundraising campaign began, with the congregation and wider community responding generously, as they always do.

Then Storm Brendan blew through, causing damage to one of the seaward-facing windows and making repairs even more urgent.

With funding secured through various grants and further support from the church in Achahoish, work began in March 2020.

Specialist work on the windows was done by Rainbow Glass of Prestwick and PM Design of Glasgow, but the necessary building work to remove and replace the windows was carried out by local contractors S&C Crawford.

For the fisherfolk window, designers Phen and Helga Hunter of M8 design (a Norwegian company with local connections) took the Biblical teaching of Jesus as the Light of the World and His words to His disciples saying, ‘I will make you fishers of people’ and incorporated them into the window’s design.

Phen’s parents, Morag and Steve Hunter, live in the village and worship regularly in the church.

They were among the congregation at the service, as was Libby Didcot, niece of the late Iain MacLachlan.

While some finishing touches remain to be done, the project has achieved its aims, and the community now has a church building that can not only withstand the storms to come, but has a colourful and beautiful reminder of the heritage of the village.

In the words of the concluding hymn: ‘All are welcome in this place’.

Another art form was also on display – a personalised and signed print by local artist Jolomo, presented to Eileen Bruce on Boxing Day.

At that service Eileen was thanked for her contribution to Ardrishaig after 58 years as church organist.

Earlier in 2021 Eileen had retired from the position but Covid restrictions and the on-going window work made it difficult to organise a proper ‘thank you’.

Last Sunday’s service also provided an opportunity for a bigger congregation to see the gift that had been handed over in its name.

The picture is back where it belongs – hanging with great pride in Eileen’s home.

