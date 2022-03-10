Gift of new benches delights Lochgilphead Primary pupils

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Lohgilphead primary school pupils have been enjoying their enhanced outdoor facilities following the delivery of new picnic benches for their playground.

The benches were donated by the Lochgilphead Co-op through the company’s local community fund.

Co-op members across the UK have raised £84 million for more than 25,000 causes since 2016.

Local community fund manager April Armstrong said: ‘As a Co-op, we’ve always put local communities at the heart of what we do, but after the challenges of the last year and the social inequalities that have come to the fore, there’s never been a more important time to continue this work as part of our vision of ‘Co-operating for a fairer world’.

‘One of the ways we do this is through our local community fund, enabling Co-op members to support local grassroots projects that they care about.

‘Since 2016 our members have raised money for more than 21,000 community projects supported by the fund.’

PIC

no_a10Co-opBenches01.Lochgilphead Primary pupils welcome their new picnic benches from Co-op staff.