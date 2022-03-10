Announcements – March 11, 2022

DEATHS

COWAN – Rosalyn Helen, died peacefully at home on March 4, 2022, aged 87. Dearly beloved wife of James and much loved mother of Graham and Lesley. A memorial gathering will be held at a future date.

HAY – It is with deep sorrow we announce the death of our father Mr Peter Hay, formerly from Campbeltown, who died December 13, 2021, aged 91 years in America.

ISSY – Peacefully at Campbeltown Hospital, on March 2, 2022, Isabel Moore (Issy), in her 59th year, 41 Lady Mary Row, Campbeltown, much loved mum of Jade and Daisy, adored granny of Jordan, Josh and Callum, a loving sister to Sammy, David and Cathy. Finally at her peace.

MCARTHUR – Suddenly at home, 55b Mill Street, Campbeltown, on February 16, 2022, Mark Archibald McArthur (Biley) in his 62nd year, treasured son of the late Archibald and Mary McArthur, dearly loved brother of the late Annette Dambi McMillan, a much loved uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and a great friend to all who knew him. Mark’s funeral will take place on Friday, March 11. The service will take place in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church at 12.30p.m. The cortège will leave the Church at 1.00p.m. We will travel up Longrow, Millknowe, High Street, New Parliament Place, Lady Mary Row, Kinloch Road and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church or Kilkerran Cemetery alternatively you may pay your last respects to Mark along our route.

MCMASTER – Peacefully in the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital, on March 2, 2022, William McMaster, in his 68th year, 14 Benmore Street, Campbeltown, much loved partner and best friend of Liz Herrod, loving and adored son of the late Hugh and Elizabeth (Lizzie) McMaster, cherished brother of George, Freddie, Isobel and the late Joan and Annie, and respected brother-in-law to Yvonne and Diane, loving friend to all.

NICKERSON – Elizabeth Helen Feltrim (née Fagan) died peacefully on February 26, 2022, aged 92. Widow of the late Maj George Nickerson, much loved mother of Helen, Henrietta, Harry, and Hugh, with thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Funeral at Cour on March 18, 2022 at 12 noon. Please email funeral@cour.org if planning to attend

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MCALLISTER – Mhairi, Stewart and family would also like to thank everyone who supported us on the death of our beloved dad, Duncan Campbell McAllister. Thank you for your kind messages of condolences, cards and flowers. We would like to thank staff at Lorne Campbell Court, Carr Gomm, Dr Norrie and nurses at Campbeltown Hospital, Kenny David, Kelly and Rhys for their professional and caring arrangements and Chris Holden and the Ardshiel Hotel.

MEMORIAMS

MCMILLAN – March 7, 2007 was so long ago,

But we can’t forget the day,

Our lives were changed forever,

When you were taken away.

A lot has changed for us,

Over the last few years,

Your wee sister got married,

And her baby’s on the way!

A brilliant uncle you would be,

Strong and fun and cool,

Teaching them lots of nonsense,

You’d never learn at school.

We can’t change the past, its true,

But your memory is crystal clear,

Gordon we’ll always love you,

And wish you were still here.

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of our dear sister and aunt Margaret, died March 6, 2006 and our dear brother and uncle Jim, died March 14, 1997.

Never more than a thought away

Loved and remembered every day

– Love sister Norma, Jim and family.

WARDROP – Our beautiful Lynsey, somewhere over the rainbow.

We love you,

– Mum, Dad and Fallon.xxx