Shinty festival highlights need for indoor facilities

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute teams travelled to Fort William on February 26 for the Camanachd Association National Primary Schools shinty festival finals.

The competition was back after a lengthy layoff and gave teams from across Scotland a chance to compete against each other.

Tighnabruaich, Inveraray and Rockfield primary schools headed to the Nevis Centre for the P6-7 age group while at P4-5, Rockfield and a combined Dalmally and Inveraray team played their matches at Lochaber High School.

Les Kinvig, development officer for the West region, said he was delighted to see teams from his area competing at this level and that it was a great experience for the slightly inexperienced players who would hopefully benefit from it.

Winners on the day both came from Inverness, with Muirtown Primary School taking the P6-7 final and Bun-sgoil Gaidhlig Inbhir Nis lifting the P4-5 trophy.

Speaking after the tournament, Mr Kinvig highlighted the need for indoor facilities in Argyll and Bute to enable youngsters from his area to compete at this level.

‘We need facilities that are big enough to train and play competitive shinty in,’ he said.

‘Many are having to make do with very small gym halls or community centres that are not big enough.

‘The teams and I appreciate what is available, but to progress shinty in the region we must try to find a solution for better facilities to accommodate indoor wintertime shinty.’

Mr Kinvig added he would be working with Argyll and Bute Council and Live Argyll to see if there is a way to increase opportunities.

PIC:

Action from Inveraray v Muirton, the eventual winners, in the p6/7 competition. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, alba.photos. NO_T09_Inveraray v Muirton