Health board warning as Covid cases rise

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Covid cases in the NHS Highland area – including Argyll and Bute – are on the increase once again after a period of declining numbers.

Thanks in large part to the vaccination programme, a smaller percentage of people are becoming seriously ill with Covid, but growing infection rates mean an overall increase in people needing inpatient treatment.

A total of 53 patients were receiving inpatient care for Covid at the beginning of March across NHS Highland.

A number of outbreaks in hospitals, care homes, schools and other locations relate directly to this increased community spread.

Dr Tim Allison, director of public health for NHS Highland, said: ‘In our health and care settings we can ensure we use appropriate PPE, and take extra care with handwashing and distancing.

‘But people are increasingly relaxed when out and about in their communities. Unfortunately this does mean Covid continues to spread.

‘Thanks to vaccination, most cases are mild, and indeed we are seeing people admitted to hospital for other reasons who subsequently test positive.

‘This change means we are managing some Covid-positive patients differently: looking after them in the area appropriate for their needs.

‘I urge everyone to remain vigilant, whether at work, leisure, or in a healthcare setting, and help us to reduce cases and keep people safe.’

Increased community spread, of course, means fewer healthcare staff to care for patients.

In response, NHS Highland has asked qualified staff currently in non-clinical positions to temporarily move back to front-facing roles, and is seeking help from partners.

Non-clinical staff have also been asked to help where they can in support roles.

Dr Allison concluded: ‘I would like to thank all colleagues across health and social care who are going above and beyond to keep services running.

‘I’d also like to thank members of the public for everything they have done to help keep them and others safe during this very challenging time.’

He concluded with a clear reminder: ‘Though it may seem as though the world is moving back to normal, Covid is still a very real risk.’