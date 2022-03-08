Craignish Boat Jumble sails back

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

After a break of two years due to Covid, the annual Craignish Boat Jumble and Car Boot Sale is back.

The event, held in Craignish Village Hall and car park, is one of a number of boat jumbles which take place around the country, attracting amateur and professional sellers and buyers from far and wide.

Since the first boat jumble was held in Ardfern in 1999 an incredible number of bargains have changed hands and there are boats sailing around fitted out with weird and wonderful gadgets which were found after much rummaging among the stalls.

The Craignish Boat Jumble, though, is not just for those looking for nautical bargains.

With a number of tables in the hall and car boots outside selling ‘ordinary’ jumble, there are bargains galore to be found for landlubbers as well.

The £3 entry includes refreshments to revive flagging bargain hunters and, with a raffle to add a bit of excitement, this will be a day out to be enjoyed by the whole family.

Craignish Boat Jumble will take place on Sunday March 27 from 10am until 2pm.

All proceeds from the day will go to Craignish Boat Club.

Email topi.morris@gmail.com for more information.