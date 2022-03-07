Your Pictures – March 04, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

We stray off the beaten track for this week’s featured image.

This photograph arrived in our inbox attached to a press release from VisitScotland about two new marketing campaigns focusing on Argyll and the Isles sustainable staycations.

Explore Islay and Jura and Destination Helensburgh are two of 73 recipients to be supported by the £3 million Destination and Sector Marketing Fund, administered by VisitScotland as part of the recovery programme on behalf of the Scottish Government.

Travel blogger Kay Gillespie – aka The Chaotic Scot – took the image as a selfie while experiencing some of the activities that make Helensburgh and Lomond a great winter destination. We thought it was just a brilliant photo.

The development of a new website for Explore Islay and Jura, meanwhile, will allow potential visitors to plan their trip and build a full itinerary covering the many things to see and do on the islands, promoting attractions, food and drink experiences as well as sustainable travel options on the islands.

Emma Clark, chair of Explore Islay and Jura said: ‘Islay and Jura is a wonderful all-year-round destination with such a diverse range of activities for all to enjoy.

‘The nine whisky distilleries here on Islay and one on Jura – not to mention the gin, rum, wine and beer – attract a large number of visitors to the islands. Many of these visitors come for the whisky and are surprised when there is so much more to do.’

