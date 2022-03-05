Second gold medal for Louise
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Lochgilphead gymnast Louise Pendreigh has won her second gold medal of the competition season.
Louise, 14, was competing at Sapphire Gymnastics Tumbling Competition on Sunday February 27.
She competed at club level six, age 13-plus and performed three tumbling runs made up of flips and somersaults.
Competing at club level five, Louise previously won gold in November 21 at the Scottish Gymnastics Open Competition at Ravenscraig.
Next up for Louise is training to compete at the Scotland Regional Challenge Cup Tumbling Qualifiers in April and May.
If she qualifies, Louise will compete at the Scottish Tumbling Championships in June.