Pool project aims for Easter splash

Building contractor MacLeod Construction is said to be ‘pulling out all the stops’ to complete the redevelopment of Mid Argyll Community Pool to allow a re-opening for Easter.

The pool facility is owned by Mid Argyll Community Enterprise Ltd (MACEL), and earlier this week John Gurr, MACEL chair, said: ‘It is with some relief that I am able to announce that we should have the pool building handed back to us from the builders in a few weeks’ time.

‘We still have a lot to do once building handover is complete – and our plant has been shut down for a year so there could still be things that hold us up – but MacLeods are pulling out all the stops to keep us on track.

‘We can then complete the work to get the pool filled, heated and the new facilities ready to welcome people back by Easter weekend [mid-April].’

Unforeseen problems forced delays to the project to create a community hub, complete with new café and soft play areas.

The only public indoor pool in Mid Argyll, MACPool was built by the community in 1992 and remains in community ownership.

After years of fundraising and preparation, work finally began to upgrade the facilities in March 2021, with an October completion target.

Nation-wide material supply issues and other glitches amid the pandemic meant this was pushed back to January, before unforeseen difficulties – including a previously undetected leak within the existing pool roof – forced a further delay to the handover date, which moved to March 2022, after which preparations to re-open could begin.

Pool manager Fiona MacAlpine said: ‘It is really good news that after a year without a pool we are going to be welcoming our swimmers back, and we will be able to offer soft play for pre-school children and a new café too.

‘Please look for updates on our website, and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for details of opening times and new activities.’

Mr Gurr added: ‘Look out for details of our opening day in the Argyllshire Advertiser.’