News from the districts – March 04, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Lochgilphead

Beginning later this month, the Let’s Make pottery studio in Lochgilphead is offering the chance for people to express their inner potter.

Ceramic skills classes will be held at the Lochnell Street studio covering throwing, slab building, coiling and pinch pots as well as learning the ‘alchemy’ of glazing.

One-to-one support from an experienced ceramicist will be available in a relaxed atmosphere.

Once participants’ ceramics have been fired and glazed there will be the chance to show them off to friends and family at a special exhibition in the studio, with drinks and nibbles provided.

The classes are due to begin on March 16.

Email info@letsmakepottery.co.uk to book or for more details.

Loch Fyne

Plans for a wind turbine on the ridge of hills between Strachur and St Catherines have been unanimously rejected by councillors after fears were raised over the turbines’ effect on tourism.

Creag Dubh Renewables LLP had submitted plans to Argyll and Bute Council for nine turbines, which would have been positioned above Loch Fyne opposite Inveraray.

But the authority’s planning, protective services and licensing committee unanimously rejected the proposal, in line with a planning officer’s recommendation.

Despite two councillors disagreeing with concerns over visual impact, no amendment to the recommendation was offered at the committee’s virtual meeting on Wednesday, February 23.

A planning officer had previously said in a handling report: ‘The proposal would result in a significant adverse effect on some of the special landscape qualities of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park and, consequently, the objectives of the designation and the overall integrity of the area would be compromised.

Kintyre councillor Rory Colville asked: ‘How visible will this be on a clear day from the likes of the Cobbler, which is very popular?’

Planning officer Sandra Davies said: ‘It would be visible from the top of the Cobbler. I have been to the top and it gives you a wide, open view, and introducing a permanent wind farm may affect the view that people would look for.’

The recommendation to refuse was unanimously agreed, with no amendments put forward.

Campbeltown

Campbeltown Grammar School now has a clearer sense of direction and higher confidence, education chiefs have said in a report.

But inspectors have also said there has been ‘not yet any significant evidence’ of improved attainment at the school since the last visit by Education Scotland – though the watchdog says this is due to insufficient time for measures to take effect.

A report has been published on a follow-up visit to the school by inspectors, who found many positives since the appointment of acting head teacher Sam Stewart.

However, Education Scotland will request a further interim report from Argyll and Bute Council in six months, and will conduct further analysis in a year’s time.

The inspector said: ‘Senior leaders integrated the school’s targets for recovery within the much-improved school improvement plan.

‘Recent significant improvements in leadership have created a positive climate for learning, boosting morale among young people, staff and the wider community.

‘The school had refreshed its vision, values and aims responding to the area for improvement in the original report.

‘Further work is needed to ensure the school’s values provide a full and accurate reflection of its unique context.

‘The school now demonstrates a clear and convincing sense of direction. The community’s pride and confidence in the school has improved.

“The acting head teacher has provided strong strategic leadership since her appointment in August 2021, with important contributions from the local authority.

‘The impact of her leadership in school improvement planning, self-evaluation and staff professional learning is evident across the school.

‘Senior staff are highly visible around the school, promoting a calm and orderly environment. All staff are members of a school improvement group taking forward identified key areas.’

The report, however, added: ‘Senior leaders recognise the fundamental need to improve learning, teaching and assessment to a more consistently high standard, as a key to raising attainment

‘They have taken well-judged steps to address areas of weakness, but these steps have had too little time to achieve significant impact.

‘There is not yet any significant evidence of overall improvement in attainment since the original inspection.

‘Overall, young people in the senior phase attain less well than those with comparable backgrounds across Scotland. However, on leaving school, almost all young people progress to positive destinations.’

Arrochar

Members of Cupar Sub Aqua Club from Fife took time in mid-February to clear litter from the access route and surrounding areas at the fisherman’s car park on the shores of Loch Long.

A club spokesperson said: ‘The site was in a terrible mess, however a concerted effort by four club members soon saw a huge improvement.

‘A round of applause to Stephen McGinn, Hannah McGinn, Ray Trueland and James Rimmer.’