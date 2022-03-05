Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – March 4, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Whatever the rights and wrongs of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which has been shocking to witness from afar, one thing has shone through.

The courage of the Ukranian people should serve as inspiration to each of us to stand against tyranny, in all its forms.

As ever when the powerful invoke conflict, it’s the not-so-powerful and less wealthy who bear the brunt. The sight of the Ukranian people desperately seeking safety in neighbouring countries evokes scenes in Europe from the Second World War, as Hitler’s forces advanced, and later refugee crises sparked by the more recent Balkan conflict.

As reported in this edition the women, children and elderly are heading in one direction – while the young men, and no doubt plenty of women too, are going the opposite way to defend their country from Putin.

In the midst of such suffering and bravery, it is heartening to hear of so many Argyll folk joining a huge Europe-wide effort to help those forced to flee their homes.

We would encourage our readers to support this cause in whatever way you can. No matter what happens next, the need for aid is going to be there for a long time to come.