Shinty teams warm up for new season

Shinty is to get back to a more familiar league set-up in 2022 for the first time in two years.

Regional leagues were introduced to minimise travelling in the face of the pandemic, but now the former leagues are back, with the first matches planned for Saturday March 5.

Inveraray has teams contesting the second-tier Mowi National Division and in South Division 2.

Inveraray first team host Glenurquhart in their opening league match, and coach Ruaraidh Graham said: ‘Pre-season has gone well with good attendance for the indoor gym session then stick work on the astro at Lochgilphead.

‘Unfortunately we have only managed one pre-season game against GMA at Yoker due to poor weather.

‘The GMA game was a chance for some fringe players to show what they can do, with Rhys Williams certainly pushing for a chance at senior level.

‘Our targets for 2022 are to gain promotion back to the Premier League, go at least one stage further in the Balliemore Cup by getting to the final, having narrowly lost to Skye 3-2 in last year’s semi final, and we would look to have a good run in the Celtic Cup.

‘We have a very young squad, with nine players under 23, all keen to get back playing National League games.

‘Scott MacLachlan will captain the team with Ross Montgomery as vice-captain and Robert Wood will return to the first team having showing excellent commitment over the past eight weeks of pre-season training.’

Andrew McMurdo said the Inveraray second team was looking forward to the new season, despite not having had any pre-season friendly matches.

He added: ‘We are a very young team and will be looking to utilise the season ahead to blood the younger guys with a mixture of more mature players.

‘It’s all about development and enjoyment. Scott Robertson is going to be helping the second team this year, so hopefully between the two of us the younger guys can gain some knowledge and experience.’

Inveraray seconds make the short trip to Lochgilphead for their season opener versus Kilmory.

Pre-season preparations for Kilmory have involved training on Thursday evenings on astro park for six weeks, working on fitness and stick work.

Ronnie Campbell of the club said: ‘We struggled to get pre-season friendlies due to weather and fields being unplayable.

‘Once again our team this season will be a mixture of young players with at least nine of the pool of players being 17 or under, together with some older, more experienced players.

‘Our hopes for the season ahead are to get a team on the pitch each week, looking forward to a full season of fixtures and for us to be challenging in a very competitive league, Mowi South Division 2.

‘We have entered the three cup competitions available to us; Sutherland, Bullough and the new one-team club competition, and we’re hopeful of a decent run in these.

‘We are also very hopeful that our primary teams get a number of competitions and local competitive games to continue their development under the guidance of Laurene Cameron and Angus Gilmour.

‘We are looking for new players at all ages. Training sessions on Thursday start with Primary 1 age group all the way through to adults, so we are more than happy to welcome anyone – boys and girls.’

Across Loch Fyne a new team has emerged, an alliance between long-established Strachur and District Shinty Club and newer kid on the block, Dunoon Camanachd.

The team has entered Mowi South Division 2, and Dunoon Camanachd president Roddy Cairns explained: ‘After a few seasons where neither Dunoon nor Strachur fielded a senior team, the two clubs got together and decided to try something a little bit different – pooling our resources to field a joint team at senior level.

‘We’ll be splitting our home matches between Strachurmore and Dunoon Stadium, two of the finest venues in Argyll.

‘We are really excited to get stuck in to South Division 2. Above all, we’re looking forward to representing our two communities and giving a platform to the many young players in the area to progress to senior shinty.’

Strachur-Dunoon will host new outfit Uddingston in their opening league match.