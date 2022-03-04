Cash appeal to save Tayvallich shop and café

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

An appeal has been launched to save a vital community resource in Tayvallich.

The village’s shop and café were bought by the community in 2008 in a bid to ensure its survival, but the effects of the pandemic and rising maintenance bills are challenging the facility again.

With bills of approximately £10,000 set to wipe out all its reserves, the Tayvallich Community Company (TCC) delivered letters last weekend to every household in the village asking for financial help.

Company chairperson Mary McNeill explained: ‘It’s costing thousands to update the business’s mandatory gas and electrical certificates and £5,000 to carry out vital maintenance to the shop roof.’

‘These bills come at a time when we’re still counting the cost of the pandemic.

‘We provided a rental holiday for the people running the shop and the café to help them through such hard times, but this has had a real impact on our financial reserves.’

Despite the difficulties the shop and café are facing Mary remains very upbeat about the future of the facility that has been at the heart of the village for decades.

‘It’s such a great community, I feel sure we can get through this,’ she said.

‘Abi, who was running the shop at the start of the pandemic, did an amazing job keeping the shop open and making meals for the community, and Nicholas who runs it now worked away on his own for a long time; it’s not been easy.’

The shop and café’s present manager Nicholas Mes was a welcome new arrival when he took over the reins in September 2020 as travel restrictions around Covid had made the business a less attractive proposition and a number of interested parties had withdrawn from their applications to run the business.

Former chairperson of the TCC Kevin Williams said: ‘We were genuinely worried that the shop would have to close but we have been incredibly lucky to attract Nicholas to take up this great opportunity to be at the heart of a vibrant community. His enthusiasm is most encouraging.’

This enthusiasm is reflected in the customers who value the contribution the business makes to the life of the village.

Mary added: ‘I delivered letters about the appeal to households on Saturday and Sunday and already by Monday we have some great donations and a real sense of positivity.

‘The community has responded really well to the appeal and I feel confident we’ll be able to reach our £10,000 target through the generosity of local people.’

Anyone who would like to help with the appeal can contact Mary on 01546 870369.