Argyll stands in solidarity with Ukraine

As Putin’s tanks rumbled towards Kyiv this week, Argyll was rallying in support of the people of Ukraine.

Prayers were said in churches across the region, a special vigil was held in Oban on Sunday February 27 to show solidarity with Ukraine – and Argyll folk began raising support for people forced to flee their country.

Among those driven to help refugees are Polish couple Renata and Stanislaw Arczynski, who have lived at Kilfinan near Tighnabruaich for the past five years and work on Otter Estate.

With two young children themselves, Renata and Stanislaw (known as Stanley in Scotland) launched an appeal to get medicines including painkillers, cough syrups and nappy cream to refugees.

Members of their family in Wroclaw, Poland, have helped provide mattresses, food, some money and internet access to help Ukranian families sheltering in their one-bedroom flat.

Renata said: ‘Every person we know is doing what they can to help.

‘But the real problem is at the borders. Currently people are awaiting in queues for up to 65 hours while the temperature outside is below zero.

‘Women and kids are vulnerable in those queues. Many kids have fever, hypothermia and other life-threatening problems. Kids have nappy burns after a couple of days in the same nappies.

‘We decided to try to raise some money in Scotland to help those wee ones, who need paracetamol, ibuprofen, cough syrup, Sudocrem.’

Stanley said: ‘We have a lot of Ukrainian friends. We gave our flat because they had no shelter and they didn’t know anyone in Poland and don’t speak Polish.

‘The people at the border are mainly mothers with children or older people. The young men are going in the other direction, to defend their country.

‘We’re trying to do what we can to help.’

Stanley and Renata’s appeal can be found here www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stanislaw-arczynski

Among many others seeking to help, Tayvallich woman Charlotte Goodlet will be selling takeaway Ukrainian-style food at Tayvallich shop between midday and 2pm on Saturday March 5. All proceeds will go to the International Committee of the Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

North Connel mum Shauna MacKenzie set up the Oban Helps Ukraine Facebook page with collection points across the Oban area for people to drop off donations.

Gerard Dearie from Lochgilphead is collating information on charities supplying medicines, clothing and food to Ukrainian refugees and will begin his own campaign for the people of Argyll to help.

Chief executive of Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) Alastair MacGregor has informed the First Minister that ACHA stands ready to house refugees, saying: ‘While Scotland has its own housing pressures, there can be nothing much worse than fleeing your home from the threat of death and tyranny.’