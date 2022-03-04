AITC on tour to hear tourism views

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tourism promotion hits the road this month to get the views of Argyll and Bute tourism providers about the way forward for the industry.

The Argyll and the Isles Tourism Co-operative (AITC) roadshow will travel across the region to meet business owners and organisations.

Recently recruited chief executive officer Cathy Craig and development manager Carron Tobin will visit five venues, providing an overview of a new team and recent AITC activity, plans for the future – and to hear thoughts and ideas around how tourism can and should be delivered in Argyll.

One of the recruits is Heather Thomas-Smith, employed as the community engagement agent for Mid Argyll as part of the new AITC team.

Heather said: ‘We are in recovery mode following the pandemic and have a golden opportunity to do things differently and seize new opportunities.

‘Hearing everyone’s thoughts and ideas is vitally important as we devise our new strategy and seek to collaborate and deliver a more sustainable and responsible approach to tourism moving forward.

‘We have already taken a few steps in this direction with our Taste of Place Trails and Pedaddling campaign activity and will be actively supporting new product development activity across Argyll.

‘Working at a community level is critical and my role will support this approach.’

The roadshow events – each held between 10am and midday – begin at Dunoon’s Burgh Hall on Monday March 7, before moving on to The Gather in Tarbert on Tuesday March 8.

On Wednesday March 9 the show heads to The View in Oban, then across the water to The Gaelic Centre on Islay for Thursday March 10.

A week later, Thursday March 17, the AITC roadshow will arrive in Luss, also between 10am and midday.

Attendees are invited to register beforehand register by visiting the eventbrite website.

The annual AITC summit will also be returning face-to-face on Wednesday April 20 in Oban.

Heather, who also runs a Lochgilphead-based guided walking business, added: ‘This feels like a very exciting time for tourism in Argyll, with a new full-time team in place to support recovery and set a new game plan in motion.’

Contact Heather by emailing heatheryheights@gmail.com or calling 07899 765240.

Formed in 2012 as a co-operative, with its membership being local marketing and sector groups, Argyll and the Isles Tourism Co-operative Ltd is the region’s strategic destination management organisation.

It represents around 1,200 business interests and is supported by VisitScotland, Argyll and Bute Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Scottish Natural Heritage and Forestry Commission Scotland, CalMac ferries, ScotRail, Loganair, Enterprise rent-a-car and West Coast Motors.

AITC works at a local and national level promoting Argyll and the Isles as a must-visit destination to domestic and overseas markets while building capacity in the industry.